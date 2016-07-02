CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Chadwick Boseman Sings His Heart Out For Boyz II Men Cover

Premiere Of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - After Party

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

He can act. He can run around in a polyester cat suit. And now, we know that he can carry a tune.

While on the set of Marshall, the upcoming biopic about the historic life of Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, Chadwick Boseman took time to serenade the ladies with a classic Boyz II Men tune. Joined by casemates Josh Gad and Sterling K. Brown, the fellas sang the chorus of “Motownphilly” in perfect harmony.

Well… they were a little off, but it was one solid try.

Clearly, these guys are having fun while filming the period film.

“Thurgood Marshall was a man who took his life in his hands every time he came to a town to bring justice,” the film’s director, Reginald Hudlin told Deadline. “Marshall was a cowboy who used his law books as guns. He was the smartest guy in the room of any room he was in. But he wasn’t a punk and didn’t hesitate to throw a punch if the occasion called for it.”

In the film Boseman plays Marshall, Gad plays attorney Sam Friedman, and Brown plays Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur accused of kidnapping and raping a wealthy white woman in 1941.

In addition to this historical film, we can look forward to seeing Boseman in the upcoming Marvel ‘Black Panther’ film, led by another black director, Ryan Cooler.

RELATED STORIES:

Chadwick Boseman Will Tackle Another Iconic Black Role As Thurgood Marshall In New Film

Find Out What Tika Sumpter Loved Most About Acting Alongside Chadwick Boseman In ‘Get On Up’ [VIDEO]

Pass The Popcorn: Chadwick Boseman Channels James Brown In New Biopic & We’re Like Yasss!

Chadwick Boseman Sings His Heart Out For Boyz II Men Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Boyz II Men , Chadwick Boseman , Josh Gad , Sterling K Brown

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close