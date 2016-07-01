Jason Pierre-Paul Shows Injured Hand In #FireworksHurt PSA

July 4 marks a year since defensive end Jason-Pierre Paul got into a fireworks accident and lost several fingers on his right hand.

Now that JPP is nearly fully recovered and is set to hit the field with the New York Giants this season, he’s decided to take part in a Public Service Announcement about the dangers of fireworks. JPP has teamed up with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to lessen the amount of pyrotechnic-related injuries this Independence Day.

The #FireworkHurt campaign premiered the PSA on Good Morning America Thursday morning, and the 45-second clip briefly explains JPP’s horrific accident. The pass rusher also remembers that after the mishap all he could think of was his then-newborn son. During the PSA he gives two tips: “keep fireworks away from kids” and leave fireworks “to the fireworks professionals.”

During most of the 2015-2016 Giants season JPP wore a white bandage around his hand, but in the video his damaged hand is on clear display and he doesn’t attempt to hide it.

The 27-year-old recently signed a one-year contract with Big Blue and is ready to prove he is still a force to be reckoned with on the turf.

Watch the PSA up top.

SOURCE: Washington Post | IMAGE CREDIT Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

