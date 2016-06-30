CLOSE
John Monds
Home

Summer Mini Concert: Happy Birthday Fantasia!

Tonight we’re bringing the show to the weekend by celebrating the life of American Idol  Fantasia. Today marks singer Fantasia Barrino’s 32nd birthday and we’d like to go all out with a special playlist in her honor coming up during the 8 o’clock Summer Mini Concert Series.

Fantasia has been making a lot of noise in preparation for releasing a new album titled “The Definition Of…” due out July 29th. About one month ago we told you about a new single and just this week the visuals were released. Let’s take a look at the video for “Sleeping With The One I Love”…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

John Monds Wep Page

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: Love And R&B with John Monds

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert: Happy Birthday Fantasia! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

american idol , Fantasia , fantasia barrino , john monds

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close