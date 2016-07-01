CLOSE
News One
Home

Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On That White Girls Only Yacht Party

Did Jesse Williams inspire him to say this?

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

 

Kyrie Irving was the subject of some pretty bad accusations last week, when he was seen in a video of what appeared to be a yacht party attended exclusively white women.

The video went viral, as users on Twitter condemned the NBA Champ of racism, and perpetuating the stereotype that NBA stars only go for white women.

Now Irving has taken to his personal Facebook page to discredit the accusations, and defend his love for Black women.

I was raised by the black women in my family and for me to be connected to some nonsense like a “No black girls allowed” party is embarrassing and an inaccurate portrayal of who and what I represent as a man.” Irving continued, “I would like to apologize to anyone if they were offended initially without knowing any of what actually happened, but that story has no truth to it and I wanted to clear the air on all of this B.S.”

The reactions in the comments section are mixed between people telling the 24-year-old star that he has nothing to apologize for, to others accepting and appreciating his apology, to many others rejecting it as anything more than a shallow excuse.

We’re sure people will keep a close eye on things in the future to see if Kyrie really does feel this way, or if it was nothing more than polite lip service.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO: Getty

Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On That White Girls Only Yacht Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

jesse williams , Kyrie Irving

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close