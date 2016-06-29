CLOSE
Former NFL Player Zurlon Tipton Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself

The Colts running back was just 26.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

The NFL has run rampant with violence over the past few seasons and the latest victim is Zurlon Tipton.

Before being released by the Colts last year, Tipton spent the past two seasons as a running back for the Indianapolis Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2014.

The football player died after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday morning at a car dealership in Roseville, Michigan.

According to FOX, the 26-year-old pulled into the service bay of the dealership and went into his truck to remove a duffel bag which contained two guns. While he was removing the bags, one of the guns accidentally fired off a round, striking Tipton in the stomach.

He was reportedly conscious after the incident and was speaking with employees at the dealership. However, Tipton died a short time later as a result of the injuries.

Upon hearing the news, Colts owner Jim Irsay and Tipton’s former teammate took to twitter to offer their condolences:

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/747890700532973568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHNY8D7BdUR/

SOURCE: Indy Star, FOX | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Former NFL Player Zurlon Tipton Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Colts , Indianapolis Colts , NFL , Shooting , zurlon tipton

