Former NFL Player Zurlon Tipton Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself

The NFL has run rampant with violence over the past few seasons and the latest victim is Zurlon Tipton.

Before being released by the Colts last year, Tipton spent the past two seasons as a running back for the Indianapolis Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2014.

The football player died after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday morning at a car dealership in Roseville, Michigan.

According to FOX, the 26-year-old pulled into the service bay of the dealership and went into his truck to remove a duffel bag which contained two guns. While he was removing the bags, one of the guns accidentally fired off a round, striking Tipton in the stomach.

He was reportedly conscious after the incident and was speaking with employees at the dealership. However, Tipton died a short time later as a result of the injuries.

Upon hearing the news, Colts owner Jim Irsay and Tipton’s former teammate took to twitter to offer their condolences:

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/747890700532973568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rest in peace, Zurlon. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Tipton family. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 28, 2016

I'm hurts me to hear the news of our brother taken from us far too early. #RIPTip — D'Qwell Jackson (@DQ52) June 28, 2016

Rest Easy 37!! All love Brodie!!! Gone but not forgotten. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) June 28, 2016

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHNY8D7BdUR/

