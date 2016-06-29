CLOSE
Watch A Never-Before-Seen Sketch From Drake’s Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Watch the hilarious clip!

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

With all of the hilarious Saturday Night Live skits that Drake has done, there are surprisingly a few more locked away in the NBC vault.

Mashable recently premiered a never-before-seen sketch from Drake’s most recent appearance on SNL in May. It was supposed to premiere on TV during the episode, but was cut because of the length.

This time around, the rapper, who plays a guy named Derek, is finding how tough it is being the new guy at work. As Kinko’s newest employee, Derek struggles to get along with his new coworkers. The inside jokes and secret phrases are tough for him to get the hang of. Derek fails repeatedly to understand the workplace culture, and eventually gives up and tries to start his own funny, yet weird catchphrase. Of course, his new coworkers aren’t down with it.

Watch the newly unearthed “Work Banter” sketch down below.

Watch A Never-Before-Seen Sketch From Drake's Episode Of 'Saturday Night Live' was originally published on theurbandaily.com

