Summer Mini Concert Series: Will Downing

Tonight‘s Summer Mini Concert Series features music by an artist that has stood the test of time and he’s living proof that true talent will always have a home in R&B! Ladies and gents tonight we’ll hear the sounds by one smoothest brothers in the game Will Downing. We’ll also catch up with Will to find out what he’s been up to recently.
We mentioned a few weeks ago that Will Downing has a new project titled ‘Black Pearls’ with an expected release date of July 8th. Tonight we will get the details and premiere the new single for the all the lovers out there.
Check out this classic Will Downing video that will bring back some good memories…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!
