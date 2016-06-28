Tonight ‘s Summer Mini Concert Series features music by an artist that has stood the test of time and he’s living proof that true talent will always have a home in R&B! Ladies and gents tonight we’ll hear the sounds by one smoothest brothers in the game Will Downing. We’ll also catch up with Will to find out what he’s been up to recently.

‘Black Pearls’ with an expected release date of July 8th. Tonight we will get the details and premiere the new single for the all the lovers out there. We mentioned a few weeks ago that Will Downing has a new project titledwith an expected release date of July 8th. Tonight we will get the details and premiere the new single for the all the lovers out there.

Check out this classic Will Downing video that will bring back some good memories…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Summer Mini Concert Series: Will Downing was originally published on mymajicdc.com

