Jesse Williams had the whole crowd on their feet when he gave his acceptance speech for the 2016 BET Humanitarian award.

Lauded by Harry Belafonte, Debbie Allen and other stars in a video love letter, Jesse took the stage to deliver a groundbreaking speech that sent ripples through the Black community.

His riveting message was a call to action and mobilization–citing the many cases of injustice and violence against Black people in America.The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor referred to Black culture as ‘black gold’ to a White America that continues to leech from our culture but refuses to acknowledge our humanity and rights.

He went as far as telling any Black Lives Matter detractors to have a seat.

“If you have no interest in equal rights of black people, do not make suggestions of those who do. Sit down,” he quipped.

The 34-year-old took a moment to acknowledge Black women and committed to fighting alongside us as we continue to march for equality.

The humanitarian finished his speech with an ode to ‘Black girl magic,’ saying ‘Just because we’re magical, doesn’t mean we aren’t real.’

Thank you Jesse for fighting on our behalf, and always keeping it real.

IMAGE SOURCE: Getty

Watch Jesse Williams’ Powerful Speech After Accepting The 2016 BET Humanitarian Award was originally published on theurbandaily.com

