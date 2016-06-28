CLOSE
Watch The NSFW Video For Kanye West's "Famous"

Never one to shy away from controversy, Kanye West‘s “Famous” video may be the most thought-provoking piece of art from the rapper.

Friday night, June 24, ‘Ye dropped the video for “Famous” at The Forum in LA. The clip is inspired by  artist Vincent Desiderio’s painting called “Sleep.” It features people who look like George Bush, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Ray J, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner and Bill Cosby laying side by side in a huge bed. In the middle of the bed are Kanye and Kim.

It’s only a matter of time before the celebs parodied in the video begin to speak out and Kanye is ready for it.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/746775420024946689

Watch the video in full below.

 

 

