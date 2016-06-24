NEWS ROUNDUP: President Obama Might Become Owner Of An NBA Franchise…AND MORE

As President Barack Obama’s time in the White House dwindles down, he’s already plotting his next move. According to reports, he’s considering becoming the co-owner of an NBA franchise. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest revealed that President Obama was in talks to possibly join an ownership group and that he is willing to do so “under the right circumstances.” “I don’t know if that kind of opportunity will present itself,” Earnest said. “But I suspect that’s something that he would enjoy.” During a 2015 interview with GQ, President Obama shared that he would “absolutely” consider joining an ownership group in the future. “I have fantasized about being able to put together a team and how much fun that would be,” he said. “I think it’d be terrific.” If he were to make this move, he would become the first former president to own a basketball franchise. Read more.

Population of Nonwhites On The Rise

The demographics in the U.S. are experiencing a major shift. According to new census data, Whites are no longer the majority in major counties throughout the country. The statistics show that Blacks, Latinos, and Asians are surpassing White population growth. Whites made up less than half of the population by July 2015 across 370 counties in 36 states. Counties deemed “minority majority” make up 12 percent of counties overall, but represent a major portion of the U.S. population since nearly one-third of Americans live in them. Read more.

Michigan AG Files Lawsuit Against Two Companies Hired To Help With Flint Water Crisis

The Flint water crisis saga continues. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a lawsuit against two engineering firms that were enlisted to help overcome the situation. The lawsuit, which was filed in Genesee County Circuit Court on Wednesday, claims that “acts and omissions” from Veolia North America caused the city’s pipes to be corroded, which tarnished the water supply and poisoned residents. Veolia North America was brought on board in February 2015 to address complaints that Flint residents had regarding water conditions. Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam (LAN) and Leo A. Daly Co. are listed as co-defendants in the case. LAN was hired in June 2013 to help fix Flint’s water plant. The company is claiming that Schuette’s claim is unfair and that there was miscommunication in regards to their responsibilities. “LAN was not hired to operate the plant and had no responsibility for water quality, but, and although LAN was not asked, LAN had regularly advised that corrosion control should be added and that the system needed to be fully tested before going online,” said the company in a statement. Read more.

CBC Calls Out Airbnb For Racial Discrimination

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is calling out Airbnb after several complaints were filed about racial discrimination. Many African-Americans who have looked to book rooms have been denied accommodations because of their race. Chairman G. K. Butterfield (D-NC) and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) wrote a letter to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, asking him to address the issue. “As members of Congress and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, we are committed to ensuring African-Americans have the same opportunities available to any other group,” states the letter. “To that end, we write to share our concerns regarding the recent reports of the exclusion of many African-Americans and other minorities from booking rooms on your site due to their race.” This isn’t the first time that Airbnb has come under fire for racial discrimination. They were hit with a class action lawsuit for violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968 by discriminating against customers with “Black-sounding” names. “Members of the CBC are deeply concerned about recent reports of exclusion of African Americans on the Airbnb platform, and we sincerely hope the leadership of Airbnb will take the issue of discrimination seriously and implement common sense measures to prevent such discrimination and ill-treatment of its customers in the future,” stated the CBC. Read more.

Britain Exits European Union, Causing Stocks To Plunge

The world stocks saw a major shift in value on Friday, following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. Europe’s biggest stock markets saw 5 to 10 percent drops and there was more than $2 trillion taken off global stocks collectively. Nearly $1 trillion was lost from European share prices and Wall Street is predicted to see a 4 percent drop. The largest banks in Britain, Lloyds (LLOY.L), Barclays (BARC.L), and RBS (RBS.L), dropped as low as 30 percent. Although British Prime Minister David Cameron rallied to keep the country in the European Union, he decided that he would step down. “It’s an extraordinary move for financial markets and also for democracy,” said Richard Benson, a currency specialist at Millennium Global. “The market is pricing interest rate cuts from the big central banks and we assume there will be a global liquidity add from them.” European Central Bank, The Bank of England, and the People’s Bank of China said they will offer money to make sure that the global market is steady. Read more.

