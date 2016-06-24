A Pop-Up Shop To Open In L.A. For The 20th Anniversary Of Jay Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Album

June 25 marks the 20th anniversary of Jay Z‘s Reasonable Doubt.

Widely recognized as one of Hov’s best albums, a pop-up shop in Los Angeles will honor the amazing album. The store is operated by Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Roc-a-fella‘s silent co-founder. The spot will be open for 30 days at APT.4B on Fairfax in L.A. The store will showcase never-before-seen photos in an apartment modeled after Jay’s Brooklyn home. Fans will have the opportunity to cop cassettes, T-shirts, and limited edition New Era hats.

“Reasonable Doubt was the genesis. It’s an album that touched culture and led to different businesses, whether it was a fashion house or a spirits house or movies — it created a blueprint,” Burke said in a statement.

“I think it was just him being an open book, being vulnerable and, at the same time, being cool. Even the way Jay’s albums started to be sequenced and put together after that, it was always this roller coaster ride where he talked about a lot of things,” he continued.

The pop-up shop will open to the public on June 25, the same day the album was released, and will run through till July.

Reasonable Doubt Pop-Up Shop

517 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, California 90036

