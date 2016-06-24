Ben Affleck Rants About Deflategate, Charles Barkley Still Won’t Put LeBron James In His Top 5

Charles Barkley is one of the most lively and opinionated NBA players-turned-personalities. Above all else, we can always count on his opinions to be… interesting.

When sports columnist Bill Simmons debuted his new HBO Series, Any Given Wednesday, this week, Ben Affleck‘s rant was pretty eventful, but Barkley didn’t let him steal all the shine.

Barkley has always been critical of LeBron James and even though he’s got three rings, he’s still not in Barkley’s top five NBA players of all time.

Here’s Barkley’s top players:

Michael Jordan Oscar Robertson Bill Russell Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wilt Chamberlain Kobe Bryant Tim Duncan

Looking past the fact that Barkley actually named seven players, he then explains why he just can’t place LeBron above the likes of Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

“I’m not going to just move him past Tim Duncan and Kobe. They didn’t just die. But I will say this about LeBron James: I’ve never seen a man coming out of high school who has handled the success, been a great player, never got in a stitch of trouble. It’s probably been the greatest career ever,” the 53-year-old retired player says.

Ben on the other hand wasn’t scared to reveal how he really feels about the NFL, namely Deflategate.

The actor and Boston native begins the conversation by saying, “Deflategate is the ultimate bulls**t f**king outrage of sports ever.” He goes on to explain how Tom Brady‘s suspension of four games was way too harsh. He than starts on about another touchy subject in the NFL: steroids. The star says, “If the NFL knew how to test for steroids, there’d be no f**king NFL.”

The NFL’s domestic violence wasn’t off limits for Affleck either: “They haven’t done anything to address this crisis of domestic violence in the NFL, but the f**king football better not be eight-percent lighter.”

Watch the actor’s passionate conversation with Bill Simmons up top.

