CLOSE
News One
Home

Derrick Rose Gets Traded To The Knicks & Twitter Can’t Stop Making Jokes

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics

As the Cleveland Cavaliers still revel in winning the 2016 NBA Finals, the New York Knicks are still trying to find the right pieces for next season.

In an effort to at least make it to the post season come next go round, the Knicks have traded for Derrick Rose. The Bulls have traded Rose, Justin Holiday, and a 2017 second-round draft pick to the Knicks in exchange for Robin Lopez, Jerian Grant, and Jose Calderon.

The trade shouldn’t come as a huge surprise because rumors of the deal began floating around the league last Friday. The Knicks would soon confirm that they acquired Rose with this tweet.

Rose is an amazing player when he’s healthy. His notorious knee problems began after his MVP season in 2010-11. In the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the 76ers, Rose tore his ACL in his left knee and was sidelined for the entire 2012–13 season.Rose returned to play in 2013–14 season but would then on November 22, 2013, Rose injured his right meniscus which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.Rose returned once again the following season, but knee injuries continued to plague him and caused him to miss 30 games.

Twitter found the whole thing hilarious and the jokes began to fly:

https://twitter.com/CryingJordan/status/745773422484033536

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG-BzaEQBP_/

 

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE SOURCE: Getty

Derrick Rose Gets Traded To The Knicks & Twitter Can’t Stop Making Jokes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chicago Bulls , Derrick Rose , knicks , nba

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close