Derrick Rose Gets Traded To The Knicks & Twitter Can’t Stop Making Jokes

As the Cleveland Cavaliers still revel in winning the 2016 NBA Finals, the New York Knicks are still trying to find the right pieces for next season.

In an effort to at least make it to the post season come next go round, the Knicks have traded for Derrick Rose. The Bulls have traded Rose, Justin Holiday, and a 2017 second-round draft pick to the Knicks in exchange for Robin Lopez, Jerian Grant, and Jose Calderon.

The Bulls are sending Derrick Rose, Justin Holiday and a 2017 2nd-round pick for Robin Lopez, Jerian Grant and Jose Calderon, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2016

The trade shouldn’t come as a huge surprise because rumors of the deal began floating around the league last Friday. The Knicks would soon confirm that they acquired Rose with this tweet.

Rose is an amazing player when he’s healthy. His notorious knee problems began after his MVP season in 2010-11. In the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the 76ers, Rose tore his ACL in his left knee and was sidelined for the entire 2012–13 season.Rose returned to play in 2013–14 season but would then on November 22, 2013, Rose injured his right meniscus which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.Rose returned once again the following season, but knee injuries continued to plague him and caused him to miss 30 games.

Twitter found the whole thing hilarious and the jokes began to fly:

https://twitter.com/CryingJordan/status/745773422484033536

Latest picture of Derrick Rose in uniform to play for the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/dB6nQwVK3n — Intel Sports (@IntelSportsUSA) June 23, 2016

“So you’re telling me ‘Knicks’ starts with a ‘K’? You’re lying.” pic.twitter.com/PGLYozFBCJ — Eddie Maisonet, III (@edthesportsfan) June 22, 2016

Interesting, Derrick Rose getting traded to the "Derrick Rose's legs" of basketball teams. — Travon Free (@Travon) June 22, 2016

Welcome to NY, Derrick Rose. I did the google search for you… #Knicks pic.twitter.com/d5bGuSc9BU — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) June 22, 2016

Derrick Rose is out of Chicago and headed to the New York Knicks. Jimmy Butler right now: pic.twitter.com/iLxKqxXHMD — HuffPost Sports (@HuffPostSports) June 22, 2016

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG-BzaEQBP_/

