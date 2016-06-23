CLOSE
LeBron James Gave An Emotional & Profane Speech At The Cleveland Cavs’ Championship Parade

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

LeBron James is the man right now. No one can tell him anything.

The man brought a title back to his city and overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. Today, LeBron and the rest of his star-studded team took to the streets of Cleveland to celebrate with the city that gave them the will to succeed. During the celebratory parade everyone on the roster was asked to speak to the crowd. Everyone from Richard Jefferson to a shirtless J.R. Smith was passed the mic. Of course, King James spoke last and was brutally honest with parade goers for about 15 minutes. Seemingly quieted for the entire season, James wasn’t afraid to get a bit cocky and start cursing.

James speaks candidly about how Richard Jefferson probably wouldn’t be with the team if DeAndre Jordan‘s trade to the Mavericks had gone through. He even talks about how happy he was when the Cavs got Iman Shumpert and J.R. and even threw a shot at the Knicks in the process.

Watch a very honest LeBron give his speech below:

LeBron James Gave An Emotional & Profane Speech At The Cleveland Cavs' Championship Parade

