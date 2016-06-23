CLOSE
These Are The Black Stars Taking The Box Office For 2016

Check out the trailers for 2016's movies featuring your favorite Black actors.

House Of Fraser British Academy Television Awards 2016 - VIP Arrivals

This year is shaping up to be a great one for Black actors. From films that have already hit the big screen to the ones yet to drop, we rounded up trailers for this year’s movies featuring your favorite Black stars.

Ride Along 2 with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart (January 15)

 

Barbershop: The Next Cut With Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Eve, Nicki Minaj, Regina Hall, and Common (April 15)

 

Central Intelligence with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart (June 17)

 

Captain America: Civil War with Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, and Chadwick Boseman (May 6)

 

Independence Day: Resurgence with Vivica A. Fox (June 24)

 

Ghostbusters with Leslie Jones (July 15)

 

Star Trek Beyond with Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana (July 22)

 

Suicide Squad with Will Smith, Viola Davis, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (August 2016)

 

X-Men: Apocalypse with Alexandra Shipp (Now Playing)

These Are The Black Stars Taking The Box Office For 2016

Photos
