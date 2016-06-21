CLOSE
Dwyane Wade, Von Miller & More Featured in ESPN’s 2016 Body Issue

The Miami Heat shooting guard opens up about his insecurities.

Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat - Game Six

Although ESPN‘s annual Body Issue set to hit newsstands on July 8, we’ve finally got a sneak peek at the premiere athletes who are taking over the pages this year.

At the forefront is Miami Heat’s shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who has turned down the magazine for the past seven years before finally agreeing to pose for this year’s issue. He cites his insecurities as the reason, and remembers being too embarrassed to swim without a shirt as a child because of his outie belly button.

It was uncharted water for me. It was one of those moments where it’s good to overcome a fear of something. It’s bigger than me showing my body off. That’s not as important to me as telling a story of overcoming a fear. It hopefully gives someone confidence to really be their authentic self,” Wade told ESPN.

The publication breaks other barriers as Team USA duathlon Chris Mosier will be the first transgendered athlete to pose.

Von Miller, the Super Bowl MVP will also be gracing the pages. Below is a list of all the players featured in the 2016 Body Issue and the sport they play.

Nathan Adrian, Olympics/swimming

Jake Arrieta, MLB

Antonio Brown, NFL

Emma Coburn, Olympics/steeplechase

Courtney Conlogue, surfing

Elena Delle Donne, WNBA

Ryan Dungey, motocross

Adeline Gray, Olympics/wrestling

Greg Louganis, Olympics/diving

Conor McGregor, MMA

Von Miller, NFL

Chris Mosier, duathlon

Nzingha Prescod, Olympics/fencing

Christen Press, soccer

April Ross, Olympics/beach volleyball

Allysa Seely, paratriathlete

Claressa Shields, Olympics/boxing

Dwyane Wade, NBA

Vince Wilfork, NFL

Check out more photos from the shoots here.

SOURCE: ESPN

Dwyane Wade, Von Miller & More Featured in ESPN's 2016 Body Issue

