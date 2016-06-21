CLOSE
Free Summer Meals Offered At Three Chesterfield Libraries [VIDEO]

School is out but let’s make sure Virginia’s children eat well. The Chesterfield County Public Library offers a free meals program for the second year. The USDA funded program will feed children 18-years-old and younger. The program is open to all children and no enrollment is necessary. Lunch will be served today through July 27th, 11:30am-12:30pm at three of the county’s libraries.

*Chester Library 11800 Centre Street, Chester (Tuesday & Wednesday)

*Ettrick-Mataoca Library, 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield (Tuesday & Wednesday)

*Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield (Monday, Tuesday & Wednesdays)

For more info visit library.chesterfield.gov

