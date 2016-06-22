CLOSE
News One
Home

Watch J.R. Smith’s Emotional Post-Game Press Conference

The player's post-game press conference was one of the most emotional we've ever seen.

J.R. Smith is a NBA champion. Let that sink in.

J.R. has had a rocky NBA career as a Denver Nugget, and especially as a New York Knick. But as the New Jersey native made his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers two seasons ago, everything seemed to click.

Under the tutelage of LeBron James, J.R. has not only matured but has become a phenomenal role player. So after the historic win Sunday night, J.R.’s post-game press conference was one of the most emotional we’ve ever seen. While the victory means a lot to LeBron and to his city, it also represents all of the hardships that J.R. has overcome in order to hoist that Larry O’Brien Trophy.

As J.R. sat behind the mic, he poured his heart out, saying how much he appreciates his family, and with it being Father’s Day, he gave a special shout-out to his own father, Earl Smith, Jr.

While J.R. has been the subject of many jokes over the past few years due to his partying ways and bad-boy image, it’s nice to see him come out on top.

Read a transcript of J.R.’s speech below or watch the touching video up top.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

RELATED STORIES: 

Baron Davis’ New Basketball Documentary Makes It To Showtime

LeBron James, Jr. Is Better Than You At Basketball

The Internet’s Best Reactions To The Cavaliers Winning The 2016 NBA Finals

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

13 photos Launch gallery

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Continue reading Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Watch J.R. Smith’s Emotional Post-Game Press Conference was originally published on theurbandaily.com

cavaliers , J.R. Smith , NBA Finals

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close