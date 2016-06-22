CLOSE
LeBron James Reveals ‘Secret Motivation’ For Wanting To Win Title With Cavaliers

The champ mentioned someone he respected.

It’s all about motivation.

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals last year, LeBron James revealed he had “some other motivation that I won’t talk about right now.

He kept us all on the edge of our seats and said he’d reveal everything if the Cleveland Cavaliers won in 2015. Well, as we all know now, the Golden State Warriors won last year and we never had an inkling of what LeBron was talking about. Fast forward a year and LeBron has won the championship and revealed what that extra motivation was.

LeBron told ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin that his secret motivation was someone in Miami, someone he respected, someone who told the superstar that going to the Cavaliers was the biggest mistake of his career. We’ll never know who said those words to LeBron, but many are suspecting it’s the Miami Heat’s general manager, Pat Riley.

Now we know that going back to the Cavaliers may have been the best decision the 31-year-old basketball player’s made in his entire career. While LeBron was able to win two rings with the Miami Heat, he was asked why this one means so much more and said it’s because he’s home.

Congrats, LeBron. You did it.

SOURCE: Miami Herald | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

LeBron James Reveals ‘Secret Motivation’ For Wanting To Win Title With Cavaliers was originally published on theurbandaily.com

