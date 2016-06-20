CLOSE
Check Out Highlights From Listen Up Men Forum’s 2016 [VIDEO]

Watch highlights from the 10th Annual Listen Men Are Talking men’s forum on Saturday, June 18, 2016. The power was out due to last week’s storm but the men in full attendance brought the power with them. The men’s forum left the barbershop and beauty shop for the parking lot of the Trinity Family Life Center.  Speakers included the law man, broken man, celebrated man, the family man, the single man, the formerly incarcerated man, and the healed man. Brought to you by the Clovia Lawrence, Rolling For Freedom-R4F, Ellery Lundy of the Broken Men Foundation, the Broken Women Foundation, St Paul’s Baptist Church, Gateway Hyundai, McDonald’s and Author Ty Jenkins.

Join us for the Barbershop Talk Listen Up Series at various beauty and barber shops through the end of the year. The next barbershop talk is Friday, July 1, 2016. The venue to be announced.

