Game 6 of the NBA Finals wasn’t just a tough loss for Steph Curry but for his family as well.

The Golden State Warriors‘ point guard got ejected from the game for fouling LeBron James as the clock dwindled. He then threw his mouth piece and cursed at the referee. Tensions grew when his mouth piece hit Andrew Forbes, son of Cavaliers Minority Owner Nate Forbes.

After the game ended, Steph’s father-in-law was mistaken for a well-known con artist who constantly sneaks into NBA games. Quicken Loans Arena security was on the lookout and assumed that Ayesha Curry‘s dad was the con man, David Aminzadeh. Ayesha tweeted that security was trying to take away her father’s credentials and arrest him.

Police racial profiled my father and told him to remove credentials and tried to arrest him. It's been a long night for me. I apologize: — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

After speaking to the press about the Warriors’ loss, Curry was briefed on the situation involving his father-in-law. Aminzadeh was never found in the arena.

“That was kind of a traumatic situation where her (Ayesha’s) dad almost got arrested. So it was kind of a tough situation to deal with in a hostile environment. All in all, it’s just a game. I hope that everybody is all right,” Steph told ESPN as he left the arena.

Let’s see how the Golden State Warriors respond to all the adversity in Game 7.

SOURCE: ESPN, Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Stephen Curry’s Father-In-Law Was Almost Arrested After Game 6 was originally published on theurbandaily.com