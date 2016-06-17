Stephon Marbury Reveals He Still Hates The Knicks, Says He Wouldn’t Return Even If Held At Gunpoint

Back in 2003, Stephon Marbury was traded to the New York Knicks from the Phoenix Suns. The exchange didn’t benefit either side, and Marbury’s talent never seemed to prosper in the big city.

After playing in the 2004 Olympics, everything started to go down hill in Marbury’s rocky relationship with the Knicks. He was getting into public spats with then-head coach Larry Brown when the team was having a terrible season. His relationship with the team would end when he left at the beginning of the 2008-09 season.

After a short stint with the Boston Celtics, Marbury began to flourish overseas. And judging by some recent tweets, Marbury regrets nothing. The 39-year-old baller spoke about playing under former Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni and the NBA‘s fraternity-like behavior, and says he wouldn’t join the Knicks even if a gun was pointed at his head.

Read Marbury’s tweets below:

@KennyK_NY @StarburyMarbury dantoni told him come to cMp in shape, he was in best shape of career. And then got benched — Patrick James (@patstock11) June 14, 2016

Did me the best favor ever. Didn't want to play in his losing style of basketball. No defense and just shoot. https://t.co/WMfjFUDtJy — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) June 15, 2016

@StarburyMarbury @patstock11 @KennyK_NY I don't understand why teams keep hiring him. Walks out on teams, wont preach defense. I dont get it — Coach Phil (@sach_al) June 15, 2016

@StarburyMarbury would love to see you back as PG of the knicks , you def got raw deal by Isiah n Dolan — danny andrews (@dannyandrews10) June 15, 2016

Not at Gun point!! https://t.co/PMmG2md3nK — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) June 15, 2016

He did however praise the Celtics organization:

The best in the short time I was there. A real winning organization. https://t.co/pwCvJ0wuQK — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) June 15, 2016

