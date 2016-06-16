CLOSE
Hey Larry David, You’re Our Caucasian: 12 Trill Moments From ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Get your 'Curb' fix before the ninth season.

Premiere of HBO's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 7 - Arrivals

On Tuesday, it was announced that HBO’s longest running scripted show Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning for a ninth season. Fans rejoiced, making it a trending topic for most of the night.

Medium reported that HBO was thrilled Larry David has decided to do a new season. When asked why he wanted to come back, his response was classic: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

Welcome back, Larry. We aren’t mad.

If you’re new to Curb, you can watch all of the episodes on HBO Go and get caught up. But regardless if you’re a fan or a newcomer, you can appreciate some of Curb‘s most trill moments below. 

From Larry becoming friends with a Crazee Eye Killah, to Leon and Larry switching phones for a day, to Larry’s dad smoking weed with /a hooker, Curb has done it all…and made us cry laughing at the same time.

Check out our favorite moments below. (FYI, you’ll have to head to YouTube to play.)

“Why’d you take the balls home?”

“A sewing machine!”

“That sounds like almost Yiddish to me.”

“What are you juicing, Larry? Are you juicing now?”

“You trusted that Black mother f*cker.”

“This would be a fantastic place for Jews who are cheating on their spouses.”

“I’m the president of hitting that ass.”

“…Tell me your life wouldn’t be better without the Blacks.”

“Imagine you had huge balls.”

“I got to have all different flavors of p*ssy.”

“I didn’t think the Black man wanted the car.”

“Are you my Caucasian?”

SOURCE: Medium | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube

