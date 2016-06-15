Michael Jordan is notorious for being one of the biggest trash-talkers in the NBA. But when he got a dose of his own medicine from comedian Kevin Hart, he didn’t seem too happy about it.
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hart broke down the time Jordan asked him to host one of his charity events in Las Vegas. While on stage, Hart decided to make a few jokes about Jordan’s outfit and questionable facial hair.
“So I get up there and I’m like, ‘Hey, man, loosen up, you’re here to have a good time.’ So as I’m saying stuff, I lock eyes with Mike. He’s in the front row, and I start teasing him. I was like, ‘Man, what age do you get to where it’s okay to wear your pants that high and nobody addresses it?’ I said, ‘You’re telling me I’m the only one that think Mike is past the legal limit at the waist?’ It was fun jokes! He had the little square mustache at the time and I was like, ‘What is that?’ I said, ‘It looks like a thumbprint.’ Nobody is laughing! It got to the point where nobody is laughing, right? He’s looking straight. He’s actually giving me a look like, ‘You gonna keep on going? You ain’t gonna stop?’ I don’t care. I’m having a good time. I was laughing. I may or may not have been drunk at the time,” said Hart.
Their interaction ended when the Ride Along 2 star got off stage and Jordan gave him a very strong handshake and told him to have a good day. Hart said he hasn’t spoken to or seen Jordan since. He definitely messed up his plug for some exclusive sneakers!
Watch the comedian tell the hilarious story above.
VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Kevin Hart Tells The Story Of The Time He Pissed Off Michael Jordan was originally published on theurbandaily.com