Monica Performs “Before You Walk Out My Life” [VIDEO]

Monica stepped on the scene 20 years ago and has had a slew of hits since that time. During Stone Soul 2016 she thanked the fans for supporting her and performed several classic Monica songs for them. The crowd loved it and sang almost word for word with her.

