Kanye West Releases Game Trailer For ‘Only One’

The game focuses on the rapper's late mother reaching the gates of heaven.

As the never-ending Yeezy Season continues, Kanye West‘s latest project is his video game Only One.

Similar to the song of the same name released in 2014, the game focuses on Ye’s relationship with his late mother, Donda West, and is based on her journey to heaven.

The trailer was first previewed back in February when the rapper had his mega listening party and fashion show at Madison Square Garden. It was finally released in its entirety at E3, one of the world’s largest Electronic Entertainment Expos.

Now there’s a full HD version that shows all of the hard work that went into designing the game, which includes his mother riding on the back of a winged white horse that’s galloping through the clouds towards heaven.

The preview is backed by a stripped-down version of the song “Only One.” Ye collaborated on the project with animation studio Encyclopedia Pictura. The studio’s site claims that players will assume the role of Kanye’s mother on her journey through the gates of heaven.

Watch the trailer up top.

SOURCE: EngadgetEncyclopedia Pictura | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West Releases Game Trailer For ‘Only One’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

