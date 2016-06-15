Fresh off of releasing Views and having the number one album for the sixth straight week, it looks like Drake is ready to unleash October’s Very Own Jordan 12s to the masses.
Twitter is swarming with info that the sneakers are set to release on July 30. The shoes originally surfaced in early 2014 when the OVO frontman rocked them.
The black pair was already released and sold out immediately, so with the weather finally warming up, it’s time for the white pair to drop. The high-top 12s are entirely white, save for gold eyelets and gold detailing on the heel. For a bit of contrast, stingray leather wraps around the toe, something we’ve never seen on 12s before.
According to Twitter user @DjFolk, this is a placeholder date, but the good news is placeholder dates usually aren’t too far off.
While a price has yet to be announced, don’t expect these to cost less than $200.
Despite the hefty price tag, these kicks won’t sit on the shelves for long!
SOURCE: Sole Collector | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Intsagram
Drake's 25 Most Emo Raps
Drake's 25 Most Emo Raps
1. Drake feat. Jhene Aiko - "From Time"Source: 1 of 14
2. Drake - "Houstatlantavegas"Source: 2 of 14
3. Drake - "Come Thru"Source: 3 of 14
4. Drake - "Practice"Source: 4 of 14
5. Drake - "Take Care"Source: 5 of 14
6. Drake - "Good One's Go"Source: 6 of 14
7. Drake - "Madonna"Source: 7 of 14
8. Drake - "Now & Forever"Source: 8 of 14
9. Drake - "Where Were You"Source: 9 of 14
10. Drake feat. Trey Songz - "Missin' You"Source: 10 of 14
Drake’s ‘OVO’ Jordan 12s Reportedly Dropping Next Month was originally published on theurbandaily.com