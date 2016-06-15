CLOSE
Drake’s ‘OVO’ Jordan 12s Reportedly Dropping Next Month

Social media is buzzing with potential release dates.

Drake

Fresh off of releasing Views and having the number one album for the sixth straight week, it looks like Drake is ready to unleash October’s Very Own Jordan 12s to the masses.

Twitter is swarming with info that the sneakers are set to release on July 30. The shoes originally surfaced in early 2014 when the OVO frontman rocked them.

The black pair was already released and sold out immediately, so with the weather finally warming up, it’s time for the white pair to drop. The high-top 12s are entirely white, save for gold eyelets and gold detailing on the heel. For a bit of contrast, stingray leather wraps around the toe, something we’ve never seen on 12s before.

According to Twitter user @DjFolk, this is a placeholder date, but the good news is placeholder dates usually aren’t too far off.

While a price has yet to be announced, don’t expect these to cost less than $200.

Despite the hefty price tag, these kicks won’t sit on the shelves for long!

SOURCE: Sole Collector | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Intsagram

 

Despite all his success, Drake just can't seem to help but come off as a sadboy. The Toronto rapper is a progenitor of the emo rap that's been all the rage over the last few years, and no matter how much money he makes or how many women he lays claim to, the guy seems perpetually stuck in a rut. Still, he makes great music, and being sad or hurt is something we can all relate to at some point in our lives. With that in mind, we curated a short list of some of Drake's most emo bars. Check out the list and get ready for the weekend, you crybaby!

Drake’s ‘OVO’ Jordan 12s Reportedly Dropping Next Month was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Clothing Line , drake , October's Very Own , ovo jordan , sneakers

