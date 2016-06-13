By now we’ve all seen the questionable play at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where things got a bit too physical between Draymond Green and LeBron James.

During the play, James stepped over Green who tapped him in the groin. Once Green got up he had some words for James, which got the Cleveland Cavaliers player a bit heated. Even as Green retreated, James was still pressing the issue.

Now, a few days later, we know exactly why James wouldn’t let it go, and it’s because Green called him a bitch twice during the confrontation – even after James told him he’s “the father of three kids and a man.”

While this trash talking is nowhere near the level of things Kevin Garnett has allegedly said to opponents, it must have really bothered James. With this being far from Green’s first offense, he won’t be allowed to play in Game 5.

Even with Green out, it’s sure to be an exciting game as the Cavaliers fight for survival.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

Draymond Green Allegedly Called LeBron James A ‘B-tch’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com