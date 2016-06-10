Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is being laid to rest today.

Former President Bill Clinton, actor Billy Crystal, journalist Bryant Gumbel, and Ali’s wife, Lonnie, will give eulogies, while Will Smith and ex-boxer Lennox Lewis will be among the pallbearers. The funeral procession will move through the city of Louisville, Kentucky, where Ali grew up. The procession is scheduled to take Ali’s body past several key sites in his life, ahead of an interfaith memorial service.The ceremony is open to the public, with 22,000 seats available.

To tune in to the funeral and watch as the legend is laid to rest in the city he grew up in, check out the video above.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch Muhammad Ali’s Funeral Live was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: