CLOSE
News One
Home

Watch Muhammad Ali’s Funeral Live

The funeral procession will take the legend to key sites in his hometown.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is being laid to rest today.

Former President Bill Clinton, actor Billy Crystal, journalist Bryant Gumbel, and Ali’s wife, Lonnie, will give eulogies, while Will Smith and ex-boxer Lennox Lewis will be among the pallbearers. The funeral procession will move through the city of Louisville, Kentucky, where Ali grew up. The procession is scheduled to take Ali’s body past several key sites in his life, ahead of an interfaith memorial service.The ceremony is open to the public, with 22,000 seats available.

To tune in to the funeral and watch as the legend is laid to rest in the city he grew up in, check out the video above.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch Muhammad Ali’s Funeral Live was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Funeral , LiveStream , Muhammad Ali

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close