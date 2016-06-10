There’s A Wu-Tang Clan & Bill Murray Musical In The Works

The Wu-Tang Clan and Bill Murray are fighting pharma-bro Martin Shkreli in a… musical?

Written by Lauren Gundrum and Joel Esher, the musical drew direct inspiration from the events that occurred last year as the Wu auctioned off its one-of-one album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, for a whopping $2 million. The album was eventually purchased by Martin Shkreli, a millionaire who made his coins in the pharmaceutical world. People initially weren’t a fan of Shkreli because he increased the price of Daraprim, an AIDS and cancer drug, to $750 a pill. Subsequently, one of the most hated men in the world owned this gem of an album.

Soon after, a document leaked which included a clause that allowed “Wu-Tang Clan and/or actor Bill Murray” to “legally plan and attempt to execute one (1) heist or caper to steal back Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, which, if successful, would return all ownership rights to the seller.”

The document was later proved to be fake, but it did lead to this musical, titled Martin Shkreli’s Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan, which will even be featured at the Midtown International Theater Festival.

But in order for the musical to happen it needs to get the appropriate crowdsourced funding. You can donate on Indiegogo here and peep the trailer up top.

