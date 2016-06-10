CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

There’s A Wu-Tang Clan & Bill Murray Musical In The Works

The Wu-Tang Clan and Bill Murray are fighting pharma-bro Martin Shkreli in a… musical?

Written by Lauren Gundrum and Joel Esher, the musical drew direct inspiration from the events that occurred last year as the Wu auctioned off its one-of-one album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, for a whopping $2 million. The album was eventually purchased by Martin Shkreli, a millionaire who made his coins in the pharmaceutical world. People initially weren’t a fan of Shkreli because he increased the price of Daraprim, an AIDS and cancer drug, to $750 a pill. Subsequently, one of the most hated men in the world owned this gem of an album.

Soon after, a document leaked which included a clause that allowed “Wu-Tang Clan and/or actor Bill Murray” to “legally plan and attempt to execute one (1) heist or caper to steal back Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, which, if successful, would return all ownership rights to the seller.”

The document was later proved to be fake, but it did lead to this musical, titled Martin Shkreli’s Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan, which will even be featured at the Midtown International Theater Festival.

But in order for the musical to happen it needs to get the appropriate crowdsourced funding. You can donate on Indiegogo here and peep the trailer up top.

SOURCE: Pitchfork | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

 

There’s A Wu-Tang Clan & Bill Murray Musical In The Works was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bill Murray , martin shkreli , Wu-Tang Clan

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close