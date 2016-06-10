Snoop Dogg’s First Pitch Might Be Worse Than 50 Cent’s

Juuuuuuuust a bit outside. Check out @SnoopDogg's first pitch attempt in San Diego. https://t.co/1GJ3V1F5NJ — FOX Sports Southeast (@FOXSportsSE) June 8, 2016

Snoop Dogg is known for his impeccable rap skills and love for the greener things in life. Not his athletic prowess.

The legendary rapper was a guest at the San Diego Padres game against the Atlanta Braves and rocked a jersey that read “Coach Snoop” on the back. But clearly, judging by his pitch, he’s nowhere near becoming a coach anytime soon. The pitch, which looked like a curve ball that nearly hit 3rd base, was followed by a quick fist bump between Snoop and the catcher.

Snoop is never one to shy away from a good laugh and tweeted about his pitch being worse than 50 Cent’s.

Outside of sports, Snoop is ready to get back to rapping and plans to drop an album on July 1. The project is said to be a sequel to the Doggfather’s classic 1993 album The Return of Doggystyle. If Snoop is able to capture the West Coast essence he had back in the ’90s, we’re sure he’ll knock this one out of the park.

