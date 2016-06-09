We Got The Low-Down: ‘Power’ Actors Reveal Season 3 Secrets

The new season starts on July 17.

| 06.09.16
Although Power is honing its audience, it’s still one of the best shows on television. As the new season of 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp Agboh‘s hit show gears up for its third season on Sunday, July 17, I sat down with Joseph Sikora and Lucy Walters, who play Tommy and Holly, and got the run-down on the latest season.

With a lot of questions left to be answered, we got inside information on season three of the summer’s hottest show straight from the horse’s mouth.

Joseph told us what he’s most excited for the fans to see this season:

“For me, this is the season where Tommy’s realization about these relationships that he built actually come to life. I think people’s biggest criticism of Tommy is that ‘you can’t see what’s in front of your face,’ and I think Tommy sees a lot of what’s in front of his face sometimes a little too late, but he has these realizations. So the audience in real-time experiences these emotions with him for the first time.”

Check out the interview above, and be sure to read the six secrets we learned about Power‘s new season from Joseph and Lucy.

Their dog has been recast. “We have a new younger, sexier dog this season.” – Lucy

Holly is showing a different side of herself this season. “These two are so volatile, we will see how long this will last.” – Lucy

Tommy realizes the consequences of the things he did over the past two seasons. “How much can he tolerate in his heart and in his head?” – Joseph

Many characters will die. “The name of the season is called Ghost Must Die. Let’s just say people are going to die.” – Joseph

Plenty of questions are answered. “Is Kanan alive? Does he trust Tommy? Does he think Tommy set him up? Is he going to be on Lobos’ side?” – Joseph

Will Tasha make a new ally? “Tommy and Tasha have split ways, too.” – Joseph

Season three of Power airs Sunday, July 17 on Starz.

We Got The Low-Down: ‘Power’ Actors Reveal Season 3 Secrets was originally published on globalgrind.com

