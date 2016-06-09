CLOSE
News One
Home

Metta World Peace Opens Up About Breaking Michael Jordan’s Ribs

The fine line between oh-what-a-good-game and omg.

Lamar Odom & Metta World Peace

Metta World Peace, the athlete formally known as Ron Artest, is known for his physical play—and no one knows it more than Michael Jordan.

Back in 2001, MJ had a few broken ribs right before his league return as a Washington Wizard. It happened during a pick up game in Chicago and Jordan refused to admit who was to blame for the injury. Nearly a week after the media got wind of the incident, it was discovered that Artest was the culprit. Now, 15 years later, during a Facebook live interview with ESPN‘s Molly Qerim, World Peace answered a fan’s question about the ordeal.

“So I was in a summer gym. R. Kelly would be there sometimes, Jordan, Barkley was there a couple times, and a lot of other NBA players. There were some really good games—tougher than the NBA games, real tough competition. And Jordan was posting me up. So I was trying to deny him, because when Jordan gets the ball, there was nothing you could do. He was gonna score. So I was trying to deny him and he was holding me, so I kind of tried to lift his arm up with my right hand and I accidentally hit him in the ribs with my elbow. And I accidentally broke his ribs,” Artest said.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Laker speaks on his obsession with Game Of Thrones and the few things that are on his bucket list, including meeting Celine Dion.

Check out the rest of World Peace’s interview below.

SOURCE: For The Win | VIDEO CREDIT: Facebook | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Goodbye, Legend: Celebrities React To Muhammad Ali’s Death

58 photos Launch gallery

Goodbye, Legend: Celebrities React To Muhammad Ali’s Death

Continue reading Goodbye, Legend: Celebrities React To Muhammad Ali’s Death

Goodbye, Legend: Celebrities React To Muhammad Ali’s Death

Twitter pays tribute to the People’s Champ.

Metta World Peace Opens Up About Breaking Michael Jordan’s Ribs was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Metta World Peace , Michael Jordan , nba , Ron Artest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close