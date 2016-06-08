Extra Butter: “Warcraft” Cast Wants You To Put Respeck On Their Names

Gamers unite.

| 06.08.16
Dismiss

Paula Patton and Travis Fimmel are two of the stars in Warcraft, the movie version of a popular video game franchise.

The movie is set in the peaceful realm of Azeroth, which stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: an army of Orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another.

On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, the cast of Warcraft talks about creating a movie for a fan base who takes their game very seriously.

“I’m one of those people who are like, you have that responsibility but then you can’t think about it anymore,” said Paula Patton. “You have to just do the best you can to inhabit that character and we do it different because it’s our interpretation of that world and those people.”

The cast also chimes in on the now-infamous Breakfast Club interview in which Birdman demands “Respeck” on his name.

Warcraft hits theaters on June 10th.

Extra Butter: “Warcraft” Cast Wants You To Put Respeck On Their Names was originally published on globalgrind.com

interviews , Movies , Paula Patton , warcraft

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close