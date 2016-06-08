D’Angelo, Questlove And More Talk Prince’s Legacy In “Finding The Funk”

Prince‘s legacy is untouchable. In this 5-minute clip from Nelson George‘s documentary Finding The Funk, D’Angelo, Questlove, Sheila E and others come together to share what made the Purple One legendary. From his influence in the shaping of the Minneapolis sound to his fearlessness to take sonic risks, Prince left a lasting mark in music that will never be forgotten.

“Prince Rogers Nelson was a master of an infinite number of instruments and many styles of music,” George said of his decision to share the clip. “But, at his core, he was a funkateer and I wanted to celebrate that for his birthday.”

Get into documentary clip via Okayplayer below.

SOURCE: Okayplayer, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

