Drake Unleashes “One Dance” Remix With Justin Bieber, “Back on Road” With Gucci Mane & “4PM in Calabasas”

Drizzy comes alive in the night time.

In typical OVO fashion, Drake dropped a few new tracks on the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio. The first new track follows in the footsteps of “9AM in Dallas,” “5pm In Dallas” and 6PM In New York” and is titled 4PM in Calabasas. Like the name suggests, the fourth installment of the series is a lot more laid-back and features a drowned out beat. But Drake still dropped bars with a few subtle references to Meek Mill and even alluded to his supposed confrontation with Diddy. It starts when Drake raps, “The higher I get the less they accept me / Even had the OGs tryna press me, Ha-ha-ha-ha.” Those ha-ha’s are done in the same style as Puff’s laugh on the hook of Mase‘s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.” Drake starts the next line by saying “No Way Out…” which is the name of the Mase album that that song is on.

Drake didn’t stop there and also dropped a collaboration with Gucci Mane. The Zone 6 representer and 6 God trade bars on a bass heavy beat that would’ve fit comfortably on Views.

On the third track premiered on the 23rd episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drake steps back and hands the reigns over to Justin Bieber who puts his own welcomed spin on the dancehall-tinged hit “One Dance” which sampled Kyla Reid.

SOURCE: Soundcloud, Apple | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

