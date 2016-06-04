The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died

Muhammad Ali has died at age 74, according to CNN.

Ali has been in the hospital since Thursday battling respiratory issues. Earlier today, two people familiar with his condition told the Associated Press that Ali’s condition was more serious than in his previous hospitalizations.

The boxing legend, considered to be one of the world’s greatest athletes, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the 1980s. Over the years, Ali has been hospitalized a handful of times, most recently last year to treat a urinary tract infection and in December 2014 with pneumonia.

'Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee:' The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes 15 photos Launch gallery 'Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee:' The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes 1. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee:’ The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes 'Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee:' The 15 Most Iconic Muhammad Ali Quotes TUD remembers the G.O.A.T.

In recent years, the boxing legend’s public appearances have been scarce — in April during the Celebrity Fight Night dinner in Phoenix (an annual event to raise funds for Parkinson’s treatment and research), he was photographed wearing sunglasses and appeared “frail,” USA Today reports. His last formal public appearance was at the Sports Illustrated Tribute to Muhammad Ali at The Muhammad Ali Center in October.

SOURCE: USA Today, AP | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Muhammad Ali Remains Hospitalized

The Greatest Muhammad Ali Pictures Of All Time (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery The Greatest Muhammad Ali Pictures Of All Time (PHOTOS) 1. Muhammad Ali of the USA relaxes at home in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania, USA. Source: 1 of 20 2. FEBRUARY 25, 1964: Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali) talks into a reporter’s mic after defeating Sonny Liston, not pictured in a World Heavyweight Title fight February 25, 1964 at Convention Hall in Miami, Florida. Source: 2 of 20 3. FEBRUARY 25, 1964: Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali) talks into a reporter’s mic after defeating Sonny Liston, not pictured in a World Heavyweight Title fight February 25, 1964 at Convention Hall in Miami, Florida. Source: 3 of 20 4. Muhammad Ali in the dressing room before a fight. Source: 4 of 20 5. Supremely confident American boxer Cassius Clay holds up five fingers in a prediction of how many rounds it will take him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper. Source: 5 of 20 6. Pre-Fight Ritual. Source: 6 of 20 7. The Champ. Source: 7 of 20 8. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali rides a golf cart onto the field to represent the Louisville Cardinals for the coin toss against the Florida Gators prior to the start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Source: 8 of 20 9. Say it loud! Source: 9 of 20 10. The Greatest. Source: 10 of 20 11. Will Smith and Ali on stage together to promote the biopic based on his life. Source: 11 of 20 12. Halle Berry and Muhammad Ali. Source: 12 of 20 13. Jennifer Lopez and Muhammad Ali. Source: 13 of 20 14. Reading on the plane. Source: 14 of 20 15. The champ getting his grub on. Source: 15 of 20 16. Come on in. Source: 16 of 20 17. Getting ready. Source: 17 of 20 18. Muhammad Ali photographed at his training camp in Pennsylvania, circa 1974. Source: 18 of 20 19. Muhammad Ali on 42nd Street circa 1970s in New York City. Source: 19 of 20 20. After a night of making Denver, and Sonny Liston in particular, aware of his presence, Cassius Clay and troupe found accommodations at the Albany Hotel. The Denver Post caught him in bed Tuesday morning asking for the time of day and telling hotel employees what a great night he had Monday on the Liston home’s front lawn. Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The Greatest Muhammad Ali Pictures Of All Time (PHOTOS) The Greatest Muhammad Ali Pictures Of All Time (PHOTOS)

The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died was originally published on newsone.com