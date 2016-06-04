CLOSE
The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died

Muhammad Ali dies at age 74 after battling respiratory issues.

Former heavyweight world champion Muhammad Ali remained in hospital on Friday, for treatment of a respiratory problem. The boxer's family had gathered at the hospital saying they were "prepared for the worst". On Thursday Ali's spokesman, Bob Gunnell, sai

Muhammad Ali has died at age 74, according to CNN.

Ali has been in the hospital since Thursday battling respiratory issues. Earlier today, two people familiar with his condition told the Associated Press that Ali’s condition was more serious than in his previous hospitalizations.

The boxing legend, considered to be one of the world’s greatest athletes, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the 1980s. Over the years, Ali has been hospitalized a handful of times, most recently last year to treat a urinary tract infection and in December 2014 with pneumonia.

Cassius Clay...

In recent years, the boxing legend’s public appearances have been scarce — in April during the Celebrity Fight Night dinner in Phoenix (an annual event to raise funds for Parkinson’s treatment and research), he was photographed wearing sunglasses and appeared “frail,” USA Today reports. His last formal public appearance was at the Sports Illustrated Tribute to Muhammad Ali at The Muhammad Ali Center in October.

The Champ Is Gone: Muhammad Ali Has Died was originally published on newsone.com

