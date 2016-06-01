24 Yr-Old Teacher Gets Pregnant By 13 Yr-Old Student

A Texas teacher is in hot water after having an affair with one of her students and becoming pregnant.

24 yr-old Alexandria Vera contacted the 13 yr-old student through Instagram after he had missed class. Numbers were exchanged and a relationship which involved daily sex ensued. Vera is pregnant and the boy’s parents approve and anxiously await the birth of the child.

Vera is facing child sex abuse charges but officers can’t find her to serve the arrest warrant.

See story here