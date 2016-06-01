I got my hands on some behind-the-scenes photos from Bryan Cranston‘s new movie, The Infiltrator. We fell in love with Cranston after his role as Breaking Bad‘s Walter White and now, audiences can see him get gangster again.

The Infiltrator is based on the true story of federal agent Robert “Bob” Mazur (played by Cranston) who goes deep undercover to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s drug trafficking world in 1986.

In the image above, Bryan and Yul Vazquez get on the same page on set.

In the image above, we have Bryan Cranston, as undercover U.S. Customs agent Robert Mazur, and Benjamin Bratt, as drug trafficker Roberto Alcaino, having a conversation.

It’s clear someone is getting the cake.

The movie also stars John Leguizamo and hits theaters on July 15th.

Check out this new trailer for The Infiltrator.

PHOTO CREDIT: Liam Daniel / Broad Green Pictures

Exclusive Images From Bryan Cranston’s New Movie ‘The Infiltrator’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

