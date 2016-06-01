CLOSE
News One
Home

Exclusive Images From Bryan Cranston’s New Movie ‘The Infiltrator’

Cranston is back to being a badass.

Bryan Cranston

I got my hands on some behind-the-scenes photos from Bryan Cranston‘s new movie, The Infiltrator. We fell in love with Cranston after his role as Breaking Bad‘s Walter White and now, audiences can see him get gangster again.

The Infiltrator is based on the true story of federal agent Robert “Bob” Mazur (played by Cranston) who goes deep undercover to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s drug trafficking world in 1986.

In the image above, Bryan and Yul Vazquez get on the same page on set.

Bryan Cranston

In the image above, we have Bryan Cranston, as undercover U.S. Customs agent Robert Mazur, and Benjamin Bratt, as drug trafficker Roberto Alcaino, having a conversation.

Bryan Cranston

It’s clear someone is getting the cake.

Bryan Cranston

The movie also stars John Leguizamo and hits theaters on July 15th.

Check out this new trailer for The Infiltrator.

PHOTO CREDIT: Liam Daniel / Broad Green Pictures

Exclusive Images From Bryan Cranston’s New Movie ‘The Infiltrator’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bryan Cranston , images , Movies , The Infiltrator

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close