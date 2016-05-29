Erica Campbell Discusses Her New Role In Morning Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are new to the Radio One family! Cohosts of their new morning show, “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” heard on Praise Richmond. They stop by the studio to visit Rickey Smiley. Erica Campbell talks about adjusting to the demands of radio life and discusses her inspirational goals with the show. She also explains why getting up in the early morning to do radio is not the same as getting up in the early morning to take care of her children!
Plus, GRIFF shares a beautiful story of how Rickey Smiley once surprised him with significant assistance during a time of need. And Erica explains what made her want to do her popular trap-gospel song, “I Luh God.” Check out this exclusive video to hear the conversation!
Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!
