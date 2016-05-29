Erica Campbell Discusses Her New Role In Morning Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 05.29.16
Dismiss

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are new to the Radio One family! Cohosts of their new morning show, “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” heard on Praise Richmond. They stop by the studio to visit Rickey Smiley. Erica Campbell talks about adjusting to the  demands of radio life and discusses her inspirational goals with the show. She also explains why getting up in the early morning to do radio is not the same as getting up in the early morning to take care of her children!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, GRIFF shares a beautiful story of how Rickey Smiley once surprised him with significant assistance during a time of need. And Erica explains what made her want to do her popular trap-gospel song, “I Luh God.” Check out this exclusive video to hear the conversation!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Erica Campbell On Why She Wanted To Do “I Luh God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell “I Luh God” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Explains Why Going Solo Was So Challenging [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell 04-07-15

35 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell 04-07-15

Continue reading Erica Campbell 04-07-15

Erica Campbell 04-07-15

[ione_amazon_mp3 id="V20070822%2FUS%2Fblaameweb-20%2F8014%2Fa4e33135-e6b2-4bdc-9d7e-b686597791be"] March 30, 2015 (Las Vegas, NV) - Popular recording artist, TV star Erica Campbell took home (6) Stellar Awards this weekend at the 30th Annual music celebration. The Stellar Awards, Gospel music's biggest night, recognizes and honors the year's best albums and artists.   Campbell was nominated for a leading 10 awards for her solo debut album HELP which was released last year to both critical and consumer success. Campbell won for Artist of the Year, CD of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year.   Erica's hit single "Help" also won the award for Urban / Inspirational Single/Performance of the Year.   Warryn Campbell, Erica's husband, also won for Producer of the Year for his work on HELP and famed photographer Derek Blanks also won for Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for his beautiful work on HELP.   Erica also performed a medley of her new single "More Love," along with her smash hit "HELP" on the Awards Show which will be televised nationally on Easter Sunday, April 5th on TV One at 9pm ET/8pm CT. The Awards can also be seen in syndication April 6 through May 10 on 150 stations in over 125 markets.   Not one to rest on her laurels, Campbell continues to move onward with the release of the remix album HELP 2.0 tomorrow. HELP 2.0 is an updated, re-release of HELP that features original songs "More Love" and "I LUH GOD" along with several guest artists Jason Crabb, Jonathan McReynolds, Fantasia, Lisa Knowles and more. The album will be available on line and in stores March 31st.   Erica can be seen each week on her popular TV show, "Mary Mary" on WE tv Thursday nights at 10pm EST.

Erica Campbell Discusses Her New Role In Morning Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Erica Campbell , get up! mornings with erica campbell , Gospel , griff , i luh god , morning show , Praise Break , radio , trap

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close