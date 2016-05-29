Erica Campbell Discusses Her New Role In Morning Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are new to the Radio One family! Cohosts of their new morning show, “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” heard on Praise Richmond. They stop by the studio to visit Rickey Smiley. Erica Campbell talks about adjusting to the demands of radio life and discusses her inspirational goals with the show. She also explains why getting up in the early morning to do radio is not the same as getting up in the early morning to take care of her children!

Plus, GRIFF shares a beautiful story of how Rickey Smiley once surprised him with significant assistance during a time of need. And Erica explains what made her want to do her popular trap-gospel song, “I Luh God.” Check out this exclusive video to hear the conversation!

March 30, 2015 (Las Vegas, NV) - Popular recording artist, TV star Erica Campbell took home (6) Stellar Awards this weekend at the 30th Annual music celebration. The Stellar Awards, Gospel music's biggest night, recognizes and honors the year's best albums and artists. Campbell was nominated for a leading 10 awards for her solo debut album HELP which was released last year to both critical and consumer success. Campbell won for Artist of the Year, CD of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year. Erica's hit single "Help" also won the award for Urban / Inspirational Single/Performance of the Year. Warryn Campbell, Erica's husband, also won for Producer of the Year for his work on HELP and famed photographer Derek Blanks also won for Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for his beautiful work on HELP. Erica also performed a medley of her new single "More Love," along with her smash hit "HELP" on the Awards Show which will be televised nationally on Easter Sunday, April 5th on TV One at 9pm ET/8pm CT. The Awards can also be seen in syndication April 6 through May 10 on 150 stations in over 125 markets. Not one to rest on her laurels, Campbell continues to move onward with the release of the remix album HELP 2.0 tomorrow. HELP 2.0 is an updated, re-release of HELP that features original songs "More Love" and "I LUH GOD" along with several guest artists Jason Crabb, Jonathan McReynolds, Fantasia, Lisa Knowles and more. The album will be available on line and in stores March 31st. Erica can be seen each week on her popular TV show, "Mary Mary" on WE tv Thursday nights at 10pm EST.

