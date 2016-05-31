CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Stevie J Confirms Love & Hip Hop Houston!

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Exclusively at 97.9 The Box, Stevie J confirms that there will be a season of Love & Hip Hop in Houston.

Skip ahead near the 4:00 mark in our Facebook Live video to hear Stevie J spill the details on the new show. Stevie J also reveals one of his friends that will be a cast member on Love & Hip-Hop Houston!

Miracle Watts

Shoutout to our Woman Crush Wednesday, Houston's own Miracle Watts. You can follow Mircale Watts On Twitter @MircaleWatts or Instagram @Miraclewatts00 

EXCLUSIVE: Stevie J Confirms Love & Hip Hop Houston! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

