Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO]

Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton may not drink the Kool-Aid, but she definitely has tried some lemonade. She told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she has seen some part of Beyoncè’s Lemonade visual album and she likes it.
Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she’s a fan of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album as the Democratic presidential front-runner fielded questions from Facebook users.
Beyoncé has been a strong supporter of the Obama administration, most recently appearing at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.
Clinton reminded many of the pop star’s hit single “Formation” when she said in an interview last month that she carries around her own hot sauce wherever she goes.
On Tuesday, Clinton was asked, if elected, whether she could push for legislation to permanently prevent presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump from running in a future election.
“I doubt it, but it’s worth looking into,” Clinton responded amid laughs.

Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

2016 presidential campaign , Beyonce , Hillary Clinton

comments – add yours
Photos
