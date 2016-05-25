CLOSE
John Monds
Home

[WATCH] Lalah Hathaway & Snoop Dogg Perform ‘Ghetto Boy’ on The Real

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

It’s not too often that R&B songs with a positive message get to shine on a major daytime TV platform these days. But Lalah Hathaway and Snoop Dogg did just that when they performed their song ‘Ghetto Boy’ on The Real.

We have the video of Lalah & Snoop’s appearance on the popular day time show that is currently trending for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, The Real decided to let go co-host Tamar Braxton, for being too ghetto. Hmmm…Well for now check out ‘Ghetto Boy‘ (no pun) live performance below…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

John Monds

Source: ione / iOne

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: Love And R&B with John Monds

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

[WATCH] Lalah Hathaway & Snoop Dogg Perform ‘Ghetto Boy’ on The Real was originally published on mymajicdc.com

john monds , lalah hathaway , snoop dogg , Tamar Braxton , The Real

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close