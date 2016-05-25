[WATCH] Lalah Hathaway & Snoop Dogg Perform ‘Ghetto Boy’ on The Real

It’s not too often that R&B songs with a positive message get to shine on a major daytime TV platform these days. But Lalah Hathaway and Snoop Dogg did just that when they performed their song ‘Ghetto Boy’ on The Real.

We have the video of Lalah & Snoop’s appearance on the popular day time show that is currently trending for all the wrong reasons. Apparently, The Real decided to let go co-host Tamar Braxton, for being too ghetto. Hmmm…Well for now check out ‘Ghetto Boy‘ (no pun) live performance below…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

