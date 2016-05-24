CLOSE
Eminem Selling Bricks From His Childhood Home

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Eminem usually isn’t much for fanfare, but the Detroit rapper just did something unexpected to give back to his fans and hometown.

May 23, 2016 marked 16 years since the release of the critically acclaimed The Marshall Mathers LP and Em is celebrating by selling off the bricks from his childhood home. The house, which was on the cover of the album and its 2013 sequel, was demolished in 2013 due to structural safety issues.

The 700 bricks come with a numbered Certification of Authenticity and Em’s signature. Stans who purchase them will also get a display stand, a plaque, and a cassette reissue of the album. The rest of the home, including the salvaged wood, has been turned into dog tags.

A portion of the proceeds are going to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which helps organizations working with at-risk youth in the United States.

Good job, Slim.

SOURCE: BBC

Eminem Selling Bricks From His Childhood Home was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Eminem , marshall mathers

