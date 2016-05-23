Watch Kevin Hart Teach The Rock How To “Run Off On The Plug Twice”

Kevin Hart gave his "Central Intelligence" co-star some dance lessons.

| 05.23.16
Dismiss

The Rock and Kevin Hart are the stars of a new action comedy called Central Intelligence.

Over the weekend, I caught up with the two superstars at The Ritz-Carlton in NYC for an episode of Extra Butter. Before the interview started, I captured a great moment on camera featuring Kevin Hart explaining Plies’ hit song “Ritz Carlton” and how to ‘run off on the plug twice’ to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Central Intelligence follows a lethal CIA agent (Dwayne Johnson) and his former schoolmate (Kevin Hart) as they encounter shootouts, double-crosses, and espionage while on a top-secret case. It’s in theaters everywhere June 17th.

Watch as The Rock tries to “put soul on it” in the video above.

Watch Kevin Hart Teach The Rock How To “Run Off On The Plug Twice” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Central Intelligence , extra butter , Kevin Hart , Plies , The Rock

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close