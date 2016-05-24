CLOSE
Should Draymond Green Be Suspended For Kicking Steven Adams In The Groin?

Draymond Green may be the Golden State Warriors‘ muscle, but he may have taken things a bit too far this time.

During Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Green was fouled and his leg flew up and kicked Steven Adams’ right in the groin. From the Vine footage, the kick looks pretty apparent, as Green has no other reason to kick his leg up that high. Green was given a flagrant foul and OKC used the incident as a source of motivation. Their defense went into overdrive as the Warriors missed their next 23 of 25 shots.

The OKC Thunder would then go on to blowout the Warriors 133-105, but the real controversy about the groin kick would begin after the game as people debated whether Green should be suspended for a game.

“I’m sure he’d want to have kids one day. I’m not trying to end that on the basketball court. That don’t make sense. I was following through on my shot and my leg went up,” Green said after the game.

Adam’s says it’s not the first time Green’s had perfect aim.

It happened before, mate,” Adams said with a grin. “He’s pretty accurate, that guy.”

Watch the video above and let us know if you think Draymond’s kick was intentional.

SOURCE: The Big Lead | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Should Draymond Green Be Suspended For Kicking Steven Adams In The Groin? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

