Judge Acquits Second Officer In Freddie Gray Death

Judge Barry G. Williams found Edward Nero not guilty on all four charges.

UPDATED: May 23, 11 AM EST

Judge Barry G. Williams acquitted Baltimore police officer Edward Nero on all four charges in the death of Freddie Gray.

The judge ordered reporters to turn off their phones during the reading of the verdict.

Reporter Scott Broom from WUSA9 tweeted the verdict early. 

Reuters also tweeted out the verdict:

 This is a developing story…

Monday marks a pivotal moment for the city of Baltimore. A verdict for a second police officer involved in the death of Freddie Gray is expected to be handed down, encapsulating a year of unrest in the city.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Judge Barry G. Williams will issue a ruling in the case of Edward Nero, one of the six officers charged in the case. The ruling is expected around 10:30 a.m., the Sun reports.

On April 12, 2015, Gray, 25, was arrested and died a week later from complications relating to a spinal cord injury after riding in the back of a police van.

Nero is specifically charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and two counts of misconduct in office. He has pleaded not guilty in relation to the charges.

Last year, reports of Gray’s death sparked weeks-long protest in the city of Baltimore, with some protesters and police interactions turning violent.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, is asking for calm in the wake of the verdict, saying, “Whatever may be Judge Barry Williams’ decision with respect to Officer Nero’s role in the death of Freddie Gray, that verdict will have as much legitimacy as our society and our justice system can provide.”

SOURCES: The Baltimore Sun, ABC News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

