The Top 5 Songs That Sampled Maxwell

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

It’s been 20 years since Gerald Maxwell  Rivera graced us with his critically acclaimed debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. Released during neo-soul’s rise (it dropped one year after D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar and a year before Erykah Badu’s Baduizm), Urban Hang Suite poised both itself and Maxwell as pioneers of the genre, influencing soul and R&B artists for years after. Today The Urban Daily rounds up five of the greatest songs to sample Maxwell’s work. From Pharoahe Monch to Juvenile, join us as we pay homage to a living great. Happy 43rd birthday, Maxwell.

 

 

Pharoahe Monch – “Queens” (1999)

Sampled: “‘Til The Cops Come Knockin’,” Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite (1996)

 

 

The Alps feat. Nine – “3rd Eye (Party Version)” (1996)

Sampled: “‘Til The Cops Come Knockin’,” Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite (1996)

 

 

Usher – “U Got It Bad” (2001)

Sampled: “Fortunate,” Life movie soundtrack (1999)

 

 

Juvenile feat. Big Tymers & BG – “Flossin’ Season” (1998)

Sampled: “Luxury: Cococure,” Embrya (1998)

 

 

Rapsody – “The Woman’s Work” (2011)

Sampled: “This Woman’s Work” (2001)

 

 

The Top 5 Songs That Sampled Maxwell

