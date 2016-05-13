CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home

KFC Releases Finger Licking Good Edible Nail Polish

KFC, a popular fast-food chicken joint has released a new marketing campaign in Hong Kong on which it is offering edible, lickable, fingernail polish.

Why you ask? Anna Mugglestone, Director for Ogivly and Mather Group Hong Kong, reveals KFC created this nail polish “to remind the younger generation” of “the great taste and good times the brand stands for.”

McCormick & Company, who makes the spices for KFC, worked with them on this project.

The nail polish is offered in two flavors: Original Recipe and Hot & Spicy.

Mugglestone reveals that there has been “vast interest” in the polish and while this is currently only available for a limited time with this campaign, it could be mass produced and available in the second half of this year.

KFC is asking Hong Kong customers which “flavor do you choose?”

Original is actually a great look for spring while Hot & Spicy would translate well into Fall.

KFC Releases Finger Licking Good Edible Nail Polish was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 9 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 9 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 18 hours ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
22 items
Nelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
 20 hours ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close