CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Leslie Jones Can’t Keep Her Hands Off Drake’s Behind In This Hilarious New SNL Promo

Drake‘s making his return to SNL this Saturday (May 14), and to get viewers ready, he and Leslie Jones tag-team in a hilarious new promo during which she can’t seem to keep her hands to herself.

“Hi, I’m Drake, and I’ll be the host and musical guest this week on SNL,” Drizzy announces as Leslie’s hand shamelessly wanders. “Leslie? Sorry. Could you not put your hand on my butt?” Drake then says mid-monologue. “I can’t make no promises,” Leslie responds.

“I have an idea for a sketch in which I spank you like a baby,” Leslie later suggests. Upon Drake’s lack of enthusiasm for the idea, she quickly flips her angle: “OK, we’re two cops and we bust into the scene and catch the robbers, right? And then I spank you like a baby.”

Watch the promo clip up top. Tune in to SNL this Saturday to catch Drake’s second go as host and musical guest.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Leslie Jones Can’t Keep Her Hands Off Drake’s Behind In This Hilarious New SNL Promo was originally published on theurbandaily.com

drake , Leslie Jones , saturday night live , snl

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 9 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 9 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 18 hours ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 19 hours ago
07.31.19
22 items
Nelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
 20 hours ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close